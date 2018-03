Kei Zama Cover Artwork for Optimus Prime Issues 17 and 18

Here is not one but two awesome bits of cover artwork for your enjoyment. PreviewsWorld has updated with Kei Zama's cover artwork for IDW's Optimus Prime issues 17 and 18. Issue 17 features the gigantic Devastator on the attack, clutching an utterly terrified Starscream in his mighty fist – and we'd be terrified too if we were in Starscream's boots! Issue 18 meanwhile features Kei Zama's take on Solus Prime of the ancient Primes, rendered impressively in the act of forging a mighty weapon – could it be the Star Saber sword that has played a pivotal role