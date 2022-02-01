Transbot90210 Nexus Maximus Join Date: May 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,209

Titans for 175!?! I just came across this; Orono collectibles den has some crazy sale going on. Titan Ark and Cybertron Metroplex for 175.99.



Ocdnow.ca is the site and they are Canadian too!



175? Daaaaaammmnnn! Attached Thumbnails

There from the start, there until the end! ***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS*** __________________