Old Today, 10:02 PM   #1
Transbot90210
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,209
Titans for 175!?!
I just came across this; Orono collectibles den has some crazy sale going on. Titan Ark and Cybertron Metroplex for 175.99.

Ocdnow.ca is the site and they are Canadian too!

175? Daaaaaammmnnn!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 7B5568D2-35E8-43BE-A4D7-D694C83F6ABA.jpg Views: 11 Size: 13.4 KB ID: 52851  
__________________
There from the start, there until the end!
***PROUD SUPPORTER OF 3RD PARTY PRODUCTS***
