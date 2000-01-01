Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
Transformers Devastation PS4
Today, 09:43 AM
Yonoid
Animated
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,905
Transformers Devastation PS4
Interested in a copy for my kids. tks
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for: Bot Bot Series 4, TR Grotesque, Plants vs Zombies toys
Yonoid
Today, 10:12 AM
The7thParallel
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,867
Re: Transformers Devastation PS4
So close! I have it for xb1.
The7thParallel
