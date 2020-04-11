Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Available


Takara Tomy Mall*has just uploaded the*Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga on their*listing for the toy. This time we have a 2-part web comic/manga which continues the story after the events of Super Megatron manga (which you can read here and here). In part 1 we can see that Blue Big Convoy is somehow controlled by Ultra Megatron Omega and he is forced to fight Star Convoy. In the end, Blue Big Convoy sacrifices himself to stop the fight. A plethora of color-themed transformers appear: white, green, purple and more with tons of character cameos &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generation Selects God Neptune Web Comic/Manga Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



