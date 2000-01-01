I am collecting War for Cybertron and do not really collect Power of the Primes. I am willing to make a fair trade for anything from that toy line.
I am open to offers but I particularly want:
- Titans Return Trypticon
- Siege Omega Supreme
- Titans Return Fortress Maximus
- Titans Return Metroplex
I am not limiting trades to these, but will only consider a fair trade so please don't waste my time. All toys are near mint to mint condition, have all items/boxes and only transformed once. I vastly prefer trades but will take a cash offer if it is fair enough.
I also have Power of the Primes Jazz, Starscream and Optimal Optimus. I'll only trade or sell them as a set. if you trade or buy both combiners I'll give them to you for free.
Link to the same ad on TFW2005 with pictures:
https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threa...trade.1211075/