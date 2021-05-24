Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFNation Welcomes Matt Ferguson to The Big Broadcast of 2021
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,786
TFNation Welcomes Matt Ferguson to The Big Broadcast of 2021


TFNation welcomes artist and TFW2005 member Matt Ferguson*to The Big Broadcast of 2021 event airing next month on Twitch and TFNation Live: Ferguson is a UK artist known for his distinctive, limited edition, officially licensed film posters, art direction and poster design, whose talents you will have most definitely seen around the internet for the the likes of Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and various Disney properties; specifically for our transforming robots, his art skills and talent grace the cover of the Blu-Ray 4K remaster of 1986’s animated <a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/05/24/transformers-the-movie-35th-anniversary-4k-edition-cover-art-sketches-by-matt-ferguson-434068" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">The Transformers: The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFNation Welcomes Matt Ferguson to The Big Broadcast of 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
2 Vintage Takara Construction Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Megatron Kingdom Card
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS POWER OF THE PHIMES LEADER CLASS OPTIMAL OPTIMUS
Transformers
Transformers titans return metalhawk
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom RED ALERT. Deluxe Class. IN HAND READY TO SHIP!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Mini-Con Snow Cat Scavenger Stockade Set
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Prime Grimwing Predacon Beast hunters Brand New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.