To scale a Titan... For a long while I've been trying to get in my head the fictional height of Generations Metroplex (and Titans Return Fortress Maximus).



Yes, I know that scale is not a concrete thing, but It'd be nice to know if he's truly city sized or more like a village.



Note: there will be much fudging.



Rather than look at stickers or doors or details, I decided on an unorthodox approach.



Enter Titans Return Aerialbots (Broadside's accessories).



These little planes look like they'd be "in scale" with Metroplex, based on the runway size compared to Broadside's aircraft carrier mode.



- Silverbolt is a fictional plane resembling a concord, and doesn't exactly in scale with the smaller jets, so I'll skip that one.



- Skydive is a mix of F16 and F18, so I can't get a definite scale on that guy.



- Firefly/Fireflight is a modified Harrier Jump-Jet, I don't know exactly how modified he is, so I'd rather not use him.



- Quickslinger/Slingshot is a repaint of Firefly, so he's out too.



- Air Raid is an F14 Tomcat (A, I think?), so I can use him!



Air Raid's plane is about 13.1 mm long, give or take the accuracy of my micrometer and variances in casting.



The real F-14 Tomcat is 19100.8 mm long.



This makes the scale of Air Raid's plane roughly 1:14580.76



Now let's take a look at Metroplex and Fortress Maximus.



Metroplex:

========

Metroplex's package lists him as 24 inches tall, which converts to 609.6 mm



Enter that into the ratio and we get: 888843.33 mm or 888.843 meters tall.



"Big Red" is 314.8 meters long with a barrel diameter of 9.1 meters.



His eye ball would be roughly 4.5 meters wide.



Fortress Maximus:

=============

Fortress Maximus's package lists him as 22 inches tall, which converts to 558.8 mm



Enter that into the ratio and we get: 814773.06 mm or 814.773 meters tall.



The master sword would be 560.16 meters long. Holy crap that's a big sword.





TL;DR: Through fudging, Metroplex is 888.8 meters tall, Fortress Maximus is 814.8 meters tall.



While not as big as a human city, they are formidable bases of operations.





