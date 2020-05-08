We previously reported that industry veterans*Jeremy Latcham and Michael Lombardo were set to join
Hasbro‘s eOne to cater the company’s entertainment needs. Michael Lombardo, who was just a consultant for Entertainment One, is now fully onboard
with the studio as the Head Of Global TV. Under his new leadership, the company is set to develop*programming based on Hasbro properties including Power Rangers, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, and more. Mr. Lombardo will also oversee eOne’s current slate that includes ABC’s The Rookie, HBO’s Run and the Growing Up Hip Hop franchise on WE. “Throughout my career, I have been » Continue Reading.
