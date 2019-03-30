Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
CybFest Northwest Registration Is Now Live


Are you in the Washington state area?*Weve got word that CybFest registrations are live. You can register here:*CybFest NW  The Cybertronian Festival*as an attendee or a dealer. CybFest NW 2019 will be held at the Kent Commons Community Center. It is located near Kent Station at 525 Fourth Ave N; Kent, WA 98032. You can click on the bar for more information on prices and details.

The post CybFest Northwest Registration Is Now Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
