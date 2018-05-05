|
Maketoys Re:Master Series MTRM-14 Grandmein (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Highbrow With Gort
Maketoys website
is very active these days. We have another set of images to share with you. This time we have a look at*Maketoys Re:Master Series MTRM-14 Grandmein (Masterpiece Scaled G1 Highbrow With Gort) Prototype. MTRM-14 Grandmein*brings us a cartoon-accurate representation of G1 Highbrow in both robot and*Cybertronian twin-rotor helicopter modes. We also have a look at his Headmaster Gort, who is a very nice sculpted little figure.*Ideal for your Masterpiece collection, Grandmein joins to the previous Maketoys G1 Autobot Headmasters releases: MTRM-01 Cupola (Brainstorm) and MTRM-04 Iron Will (Hardhead). Only one more release to complete the G1 Autobot » Continue Reading.
