Today, 11:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Perceptor And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images


Takara Tomy Mall website have updated their listing with new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series Perceptor And Coronation Starscream. Both figures are scheduled for release by April 2022 for the Japanese market. We have new images of Perceptor in robot and microscope mode as well as his third tank form. Coronation Starscream (re-named as New Destruction Emperor Starscream) new images show off the figure poseability and all the new accessories included. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series Perceptor And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:58 AM
The7thParallel
Re: Transformers Studio Series Perceptor And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images
I think the REAL question here is why aren't we paying Commander Class prices for such value! I'd pay WAY more for that hollow throne!
