Transformers Studio Series Perceptor And Coronation Starscream New Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mallwebsite have updated their listing with new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Studio Series Perceptor And Coronation Starscream. Both figures are scheduled for release by April 2022 for the Japanese market. We have new images of Perceptor in robot and microscope mode as well as his third tank form. Coronation Starscream (re-named as New Destruction Emperor Starscream) new images show off the figure poseability and all the new accessories included. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!