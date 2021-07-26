A new image of a possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper prototype is surfacing over the internet. This time we have a look at a color test shot of the robot mode of this rumored new Masterpiece figure. We had previously seen*some images
*of the
*prototype
*of this rumored Masterpiece Cliffjumper toy which seems to be a retool of the*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0. We have now a look at a possible colored sample in robot mode. We can spot a new face compared to the one we had seen before
*and big Autobot insignia on his chest, but we also notice the figure » Continue Reading.
