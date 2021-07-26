Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Robot Mode Color Test Shot Image


A new image of a possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper prototype is surfacing over the internet. This time we have a look at a color test shot of the robot mode of this rumored new Masterpiece figure. We had previously seen*some images*of the*prototype*of this rumored Masterpiece Cliffjumper toy which seems to be a retool of the*Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0. We have now a look at a possible colored sample in robot mode. We can spot a new face compared to the one we had seen before*and big Autobot insignia on his chest, but we also notice the figure &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Masterpiece Cliffjumper Robot Mode Color Test Shot Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



