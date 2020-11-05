Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron Official Production Sample Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have uploaded images of a production sample of the anticipated*Transformers Kingdom T-Rex Megatron for your viewing pleasure. This new Leader class Megatron mold brings us a very nice cartoon-accurate robot mode with a more realistic T-Rex mode. The images let us see the great deco of this figure which is very close to what we saw in the Beast Wars cartoon. There was some concern about Megatron’s colors shown in our first stock images, but we are sure that these new images will please the optics of any Beast Wars fan. Click on &#187; Continue Reading.

