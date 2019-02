Star Trek VS Transformers Issue #5 Full Preview

Courtest of Graphic Policy we have the full 5-page preview of the fifth and final issue of this fun Saturday morning mash-up. The gran finale is coming in hot! And Starscream is a big player here. Star Trek vs. Transformers #5 The stunning conclusion! As the Klingon-Decepticon alliance prepares to wipe out their enemies once and for all, Kirk and the Autobots make one last desperate bid to merge Cybertronian technology with Starfleet ingenuity. Itís a final conflict you wonít want to miss!