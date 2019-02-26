|
Star Trek VS Transformers Issue #5 Full Preview
Courtest of Graphic Policy
we have the full 5-page preview of the fifth and final issue of this fun Saturday morning mash-up. The gran finale is coming in hot! And Starscream is a big player here. Star Trek vs. Transformers #5 The stunning conclusion! As the Klingon-Decepticon alliance prepares to wipe out their enemies once and for all, Kirk and the Autobots make one last desperate bid to merge Cybertronian technology with Starfleet ingenuity. Its a final conflict you wont want to miss! Dont forget to grab your copy this February 27th. While you wait, you can check out » Continue Reading.
