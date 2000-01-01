Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Siege SPINISTER: Cost Price - Sealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
zuffyprime
Fortress Maximus
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 5,169
Thumbs up Siege SPINISTER: Cost Price - Sealed
Hi Guys,
picked up a Sealed Spinister from EB games for a buddy of mine, but turns out they already got one.

Selling for cost price ($35 tax in) if any board member needs it.

Otherwise I'll return it next week,
thanks for looking
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Superion with Fansproject and DMY D-02 Upgrade
Transformers
Vintage G1 Combiner Transformers Decepticons Abominus Terrorcons 1987 complete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Autobot Optimus Prime With Accessories & Original Box
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BUMBLEBEE ON CANADIAN CARD 1985 MOC WITH IRON-ON PATCH?EXTREMELY
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BRUTICUS (COMBATICONS) 100% COMPLETE C-9+ 1986
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON MIB 100% COMPLETE C-9.5 PRE-RUB 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 RATBAT & FRENZY MOSC 100% COMPLETE 1986 (STILL SEALED)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.