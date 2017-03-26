Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,253
Hobby Expo in China ? Third Party Roundup


While all of the official expos and shows are done for the year until Comic Con and HasCon, a hobby expo made for toy robots is alive and well overseas in China, and updates and reveals are abound! Thanks to a number of weibo users, we have images of Toyworld’s Combaticons, Toyworld’s Aerialbots, Toyworld’s Coolsville (MP-style Jazz), Iron Factory’s Wing of Tyrant (Starscream, Thundercracker, and Skywarp), X-Transbots’s Trailbreaker and Hoist, Openplay’s Springer, Maketoys Thunder Manus and Thunder Erebus*, Maketoys Galaxy Meteor (Galaxy Force Starscream), FansToys Spindrift (MP-style Seaspray), and a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hobby Expo in China – Third Party Roundup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
