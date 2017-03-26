Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Episode 1 To Air April 1st?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,253
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Episode 1 To Air April 1st?


Looks like this is a day dedicated to*Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Thanks to a TV Schedule listing for Teletoons Canada, we may very well have the air date for the first episode of Season 3 Combiner Force. Though unnamed, a new episode is listed on Saturday April 1st, 2017. Last time such a new episode got listed, it was indeed for the 1st episode of Season 2.5. Time slot is indicated as 1:30PM. Let us hope that it is not an April Fools’ Day joke.

The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Episode 1 To Air April 1st? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Reissue Starscream Commemorative Series 2 Mint in Sealed Bag
Transformers
Transformers RiD Optimus Prime MIB Robots in Disguise Fire Truck Car Robots
Transformers
RARE Diaclone Construction Robo (Transformer G1 Devastator) Box and Foam
Transformers
Transformers G1 1984 HG toys Optimus Prime Parachute toy Rare Complete
Transformers
MIB Diaclone Vintage Construction Robo (Transformer G1 Devastator) Bulldozer
Transformers
Transformers G1 reissue huge lot Prime,Megatron,Soundwave,Blaster,Starscream
Transformers
Custom Transformers G1 Style Age of Extinction Dinobot Sludge Slog Voyager AOE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.