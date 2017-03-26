Looks like this is a day dedicated to*Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Thanks to a TV Schedule listing
for Teletoons Canada, we may very well have the air date for the first episode of Season 3 Combiner Force. Though unnamed, a new episode is listed on Saturday April 1st, 2017. Last time such a new episode got listed, it was indeed for the 1st episode of Season 2.5. Time slot is indicated as 1:30PM. Let us hope that it is not an April Fools’ Day joke.
The post Transformers: Robots In Disguise Season 3 Episode 1 To Air April 1st?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...