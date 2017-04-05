Thanks to Prime1 Studio
we have a full look at their upcoming Transformers Dark of the Moon Shockwave statue.* As with all of Prime1’s stuff, it’s gigantic, awesome looking, and expensive. It features Shockwave as he looks in the movieverse standing on a base with robo tentacles coming out from behind.* Check the details below and 30+ images after the break! Emotionless, coldly logical, utterly ruthless… killing is all Shockwave lives for. Optimus Prime Prime 1 Studio is proud to present MMTFM-14: Shockwave from The Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Shockwave was left to watch Cybertron by Megatron » Continue Reading.
