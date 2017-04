Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,308

Transformers IMAX 3D Featurette from IMAX Fan Event Online



Paramount has posted the IMAX 3D Featurette video that played before the preview footage last night at the IMAX First Look Fan Event around the world. In in, Michael Bay explains his use of 3D in the upcoming film, his reasons, and hypes the epicness of things to come. Check it out below!



