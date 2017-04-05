Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,308

Transformers Till All Are One #9 Subscription & Incentive Covers



Thanks to Previewsworld we now have a look at Transformers Till All Are One #9’s Subscription and Incentive covers. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 SUBSCRIPTION VAR FEB170418 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Priscilla Tramontano After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminal-Chromia of Caminus! In Shops: May 03, 2017 SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 10



The post







More... Thanks to Previewsworld we now have a look at Transformers Till All Are One #9’s Subscription and Incentive covers. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 SUBSCRIPTION VAR FEB170418 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Priscilla Tramontano After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminal-Chromia of Caminus! In Shops: May 03, 2017 SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 10 » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Till All Are One #9 Subscription & Incentive Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________