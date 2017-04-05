Thanks to Previewsworld we now have a look at Transformers Till All Are One #9’s Subscription and Incentive covers. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 SUBSCRIPTION VAR FEB170418 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Priscilla Tramontano After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminal-Chromia of Caminus! In Shops: May 03, 2017 SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 10 » Continue Reading.
