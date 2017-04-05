Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,308
Transformers Till All Are One #9 Subscription & Incentive Covers


Thanks to Previewsworld we now have a look at Transformers Till All Are One #9’s Subscription and Incentive covers. TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 SUBSCRIPTION VAR FEB170418 (W) Mairghread Scott (A) Sara Pitre-Durocher (CA) Priscilla Tramontano After the costly victory against the Titans, Iacon is in shambles and Starscream finds himself on shakier ground than ever. The key to his political (and likely literal) survival rests in the outcome of a very unlikely event: the trial of the Council’s first official war criminal-Chromia of Caminus! In Shops: May 03, 2017 SRP: $3.99 TRANSFORMERS TILL ALL ARE ONE #9 10 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Till All Are One #9 Subscription &#038; Incentive Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.






