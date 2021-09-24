|
Dr Wu DW-E14 Energy Dragon (SD Trypticon) Prototype
Via Dr Wu Weibo account
, we can share images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E14 Energy Dragon (SD Trypticon). This is a very original take on the classic G1 Decepticon base in a super deformed or “chibi” style which even*includes a non-transformable Full-Tilt drone. Trypticon can transform into a cute dinosaur mode, city and battle station mode but Dr Wu surprises us with an extra 4th mode. He can transform into a small cube, an “Energy Cube”. We still have no concrete information on size, price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. You can » Continue Reading.
