Old Today, 08:52 AM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Megatron75's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 928
Takara Pre-Transformers Robot Watch Review - Chrome Kronoform Version
Check out my review of this beautiful silver chrome, Takara pre-transformers Kronoform robot watch from 1983 by clicking on the link to the video below:

https://youtu.be/WSoBwwipj8I
