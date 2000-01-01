Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
>
Transformers Video Reviews
Takara Pre-Transformers Robot Watch Review - Chrome Kronoform Version
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 08:52 AM
#
1
Megatron75
Alternator
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 928
Takara Pre-Transformers Robot Watch Review - Chrome Kronoform Version
Check out my review of this beautiful silver chrome, Takara pre-transformers Kronoform robot watch from 1983 by clicking on the link to the video below:
https://youtu.be/WSoBwwipj8I
Megatron75
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Megatron75
Find More Posts by Megatron75
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Inferno complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Thundercracker Decepticon Walmart Authentic
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Tomy Ratchet Autobot Authentic MP-30
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Starscream TRU MISB Sealed
Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Set LOOSE
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
09:10 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.