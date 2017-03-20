Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,228

The Last Knight Premier Edition Figures Found In US



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user gcruz907, we can report that TLK Premier Edition figures*were finally spotted in USA. gcruz907 found Premier Edition Voyager Optimus Prime at his Navy Exchange in Virginia. He also reports he saw all the Deluxes. Let’s hope we see the figures in other stores soon. Click on the bar to see the pictures and share your expectations at the 2005 Boards.



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user gcruz907, we can report that TLK Premier Edition figures*were finally spotted in USA. gcruz907 found Premier Edition Voyager Optimus Prime at his Navy Exchange in Virginia. He also reports he saw all the Deluxes. Let's hope we see the figures in other stores soon. Click on the bar to see the pictures and share your expectations at the 2005 Boards.

