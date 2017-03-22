Merry Christmas everyone! Entertainment Weekly
got the exclusive scoop at 8 new Transformers: The Last Knight Motion Posters. The motion posters feature 8 fully rendered CGI looks at Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Hot Rod, Barricade, Sqweeks, Megatron, and*our first official look at Cogman! No visible car parts are seen on Cogman himself so it’s hard to say what alt mode he’ll be taking at the moment, but seeing Hot Rod do some Jazz type breakdance and flipping his guns distracts us from it. Other than that all the characters look great and it’s nice seeing something other than » Continue Reading.
