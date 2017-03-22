Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page 8 Motion Posters for TF: TLK Revealed; First Look at Cogman
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,228
8 Motion Posters for TF: TLK Revealed; First Look at Cogman


Merry Christmas everyone! Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive scoop at 8 new Transformers: The Last Knight Motion Posters. The motion posters feature 8 fully rendered CGI looks at Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Hound, Hot Rod, Barricade, Sqweeks, Megatron, and*our first official look at Cogman! No visible car parts are seen on Cogman himself so it’s hard to say what alt mode he’ll be taking at the moment, but seeing Hot Rod do some Jazz type breakdance and flipping his guns distracts us from it. Other than that all the characters look great and it’s nice seeing something other than &#187; Continue Reading.

The post 8 Motion Posters for TF: TLK Revealed; First Look at Cogman appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Clear Blue Frenzy & Black Laserbeak Cassette MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Timelines Maximal-Rampage Trans-Mutate Collectors Club Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers Dawn Of Futures Past Botcon Tigatron 2006
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? C-313 Sparkabot Hardspark MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? D-319 Firecon Guzzle MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? D-321 Firecon Jabile MIB
Transformers
G1 Japanese Masterforce Transformers ? C-303 Headmaster Minerva (Minelba)

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.