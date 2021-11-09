An image is surfacing over the internet which could be our first in-hand image of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-83 Bumblebee Movie Soundwave. Soundwave is a new Voyager mold inspired by his design from the Bumblebe movie. While the figure was officially revealed some weeks ago
*together with other Studio Series Bumblebee movie figures, it seems we have our first look at the proper mold in robot mode as it comes inside his packaging which includes a Cybertronian backdrop. The image also shows a pretty damaged box which indicates that Soundwave’s Studio Series number would be SS-83. As usual, take » Continue Reading.
