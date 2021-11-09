Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible In-Hand Image Of Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,473
Possible In-Hand Image Of Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave


An image is surfacing over the internet which could be our first in-hand image of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-83 Bumblebee Movie Soundwave. Soundwave is a new Voyager mold inspired by his design from the Bumblebe movie. While the figure was officially revealed some weeks ago*together with other Studio Series Bumblebee movie figures, it seems we have our first look at the proper mold in robot mode as it comes inside his packaging which includes a Cybertronian backdrop. The image also shows a pretty damaged box which indicates that Soundwave’s Studio Series number would be SS-83. As usual, take &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible In-Hand Image Of Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:21 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,946
Re: Possible In-Hand Image Of Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave
Another successful smuggled product from factory.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:46 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,767
Re: Possible In-Hand Image Of Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Soundwave
*crunch*

"well, THIS one's garbage"
"hey brother I'll take out the garbage don't u worry"
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Armada Super Class: Optimus Prime Cab & Trailer (2002) Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers legends class lot Optimus Prime Megatron Bumblebee Prowl Starscream
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED GAME COLLECTION 2008 With 4 Autobot Mini-Figures NEW
Transformers
Transformers: Power of the Prime - Liege Maximo / Quintus Prime ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Transformers Movie Lot Payload Starscream
Transformers
Transformer R.I.D Robots In Disguise Dinobot Rare Walmart Exclusive Grimlock
Transformers
6? Transformers Soundwave Titan Guardians Hasbro Walmart Exclusive NWT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.