All figures are loose, complete with instructions, and in good condition unless otherwise noted below. Figures are from a smoke-free home. Cost does not include shipping.



Pictures of all items are on google drive here:



I'm motivated to sell to local board members and keep these figures off Ebay, so please feel free to make an offer. No reasonable offer will be ignored.



Prime: First Edition

Arcee ("First Edition" Deluxe Class, 2011): $50



Bumblebee ("First Edition" Deluxe Class, 2011): $40



Starscream ("First Edition" Deluxe Class, 2011): $50



Cliffjumper ("First Edition" Deluxe Class, 2011) ** head broke off but included **: $10



Bulkhead ("First Edition" Voyager Class, 2011/2012): $80



Optimus Prime ("First Edition" Voyager, 2011): $80

PRIME: RID

Bumblebee (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $45



Cliffjumper (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $47



Soundwave (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $67



Wheeljack (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $30



Arcee (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $40



Ratchet (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $47



Sergeant Cup (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $13



Rumble (Prime RID, Deluxe Class, 2012): $16



Megatron (Prime RID, Voyager Class, 2012): ** some stress marks visible on inside of shoulder ball joints ** $50



Dreadwing (Prime RID, Voyager Class, 2012) - $160



Optimus Prime (Prime RID,Weaponizer Class, 2012): $30



Bumblebee (Prime RID,Weaponizer Class, 2012): $30



BEAST HUNTERS

Bumblebee (Deluxe Class, 2013): $16



Lazerback (Deluxe Class, 2013): $15



Wheeljack (Deluxe Class, 2013): $16



Smokescreen (Deluxe Class, 2013): ** rubber armour slightly bent** $25



Ripclaw (Deluxe Class, 2013): $40



Optimus Prime (Voyager, 2013): $38



