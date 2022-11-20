Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:41 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,214
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 3


The third week of November is quite slow with new Transformers sightings this time. We have the new*Legacy A Hero Is Born 2-Pack in Australia, some new Legacy and Studio Series toys in Germany and the new Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime and Authentics “Alpha” Wheeljack in the UK. Legacy A Hero Is Born 2-Pack In Australia*?*2005 Boards member*Thalyn*was lucky to find the new Legacy A Hero Is Born Alpha Trion &#038; Orion Pax 2-pack at JB Morayfield. Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe Dead End &#038; Voyager Armada Starscream And Studio Series Wave 9 Leader In Germany*?*2005 Boards member*Born &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



