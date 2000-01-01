Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Laz
Need help finding a figure
My son broke his Brawl from fall of cybertron, idk how but he managed to break it's head, so looking for a fall of cybertron brawl or one for parts with the head
Marcotron
Re: Need help finding a figure
Those Bruticus guys came in lots of different colours.

I've got the G2 Bruticus set. Funky colours.

It might be easiest to glue the head back on. I'm guessing he snapped the ball joint head post?
Laz
Re: Need help finding a figure
nah the ball post is still there, he completely broke the head, it's in pieces. I would've superglued it instead but it's just done and I have no idea how lol
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: generationbrawl-inset2__25896.1573523439.jpg Views: 4 Size: 25.8 KB ID: 50678  
