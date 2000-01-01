Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:14 PM
#
1
Laz
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 9
Need help finding a figure
My son broke his Brawl from fall of cybertron, idk how but he managed to break it's head, so looking for a fall of cybertron brawl or one for parts with the head
Laz
Today, 05:22 PM
#
2
Marcotron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 473
Re: Need help finding a figure
Those Bruticus guys came in lots of different colours.
I've got the G2 Bruticus set. Funky colours.
It might be easiest to glue the head back on. I'm guessing he snapped the ball joint head post?
Marcotron
Today, 05:30 PM
#
3
Laz
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 9
Re: Need help finding a figure
nah the ball post is still there, he completely broke the head, it's in pieces. I would've superglued it instead but it's just done and I have no idea how lol
Laz
