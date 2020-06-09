|
Transformers Earthrise Megatron, Snapdragon & Quintesson Judge New Stock Images
Via friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys
*we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Megatron, Snapdragon & Qui
ntesson Judge. We have a closer look at the packaging of these new figures as well as shots in their robot and alt modes. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with these new molds. Great additions for your Generations collection. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Earthrise Megatron, Snapdragon & Quintesson Judge New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca