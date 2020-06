Transformers Earthrise Megatron, Snapdragon & Quintesson Judge New Stock Images

Via friend site and sponsor Dorkside Toys *we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Megatron, Snapdragon & Qu i ntesson Judge. We have a closer look at the packaging of these new figures as well as shots in their robot and alt modes. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with these new molds. Great additions for your Generations collection. Not much left to say, so click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Earthrise Megatron, Snapdragon & Quintesson Judge New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM