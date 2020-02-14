|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe New Stock Images
we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe class. We have images in both modes and packing of SS-57 Offroad Bumblebee, SS-58 Roadbuster (Dark of the Moon) and SS-59 Shatter (jet mode, Bumblebee movie). Very nice new additions to the Studio Series line.
