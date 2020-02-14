Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N? Ruin Found In The UK ? First In-Hand Imag
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:32 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,206
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N? Ruin Found In The UK ? First In-Hand Imag


Courtesy of Twitter users*Llamagod*and*GeshGav*we can share for you images of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N’ Ruin*at UK retail. Our first Rack N’ Ruin official figure was found at*Forbidden Planet in Glasgow. As a nice coincidence, one of the most iconic G1 Marvel UK characters was found at UK stores. This figure is based in Rack N’ Ruin’s appearance in the second season of Transformers Cyberverse cartoon, but revealing a new armored car alt mode (not seen in the show yet). He also shares &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N’ Ruin Found In The UK – First In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Energon
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 855
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N? Ruin Found In The UK ? First In-Hand
Dang. Think this is the 1st toy ever of old R&R
__________________

My Sales Thread
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread


Looking For:

Siege WFC-S44 Singe
Siege WFC-S45 Rung
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Huge Vintage Transformers Lot - G1, Go bots, Tomy, Takara, Bandai - 90+ Figures
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Battle in Space -Rodimus & Cyclonus 2 Pack
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece G1 Arcee
Transformers
Bruticus 16 Encore G1 Transformers Action Figures by Takara Tomy MISB
Transformers
Transformers TFSS 4.0 2016 Timelines Combiner Wars Fractyl LOOSE COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars Victorion lot of 6
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Lot of Various Manuals and Original Stickers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:24 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.