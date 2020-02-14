|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N? Ruin Found In The UK ? First In-Hand Imag
Courtesy of Twitter users*Llamagod
*and*GeshGav
*we can share for you images of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N’ Ruin*at UK retail. Our first Rack N’ Ruin official figure was found at*Forbidden Planet in Glasgow. As a nice coincidence, one of the most iconic G1 Marvel UK characters was found at UK stores. This figure is based in Rack N’ Ruin’s appearance in the second season of Transformers Cyberverse cartoon, but revealing a new armored car alt mode (not seen in the show yet). He also shares » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Rack N’ Ruin Found In The UK – First In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.