Hinted August 27 Star Saber Haslab, so where to pre-order it? So if the next Haslab project is really Star Saber, what's the best place to pre-order it for us in Canada? Can you share your experience with the last Haslab Unicron?

I didn't take part in the Unicron haslab since that's too big and I'm not too interested in Unicron character, I didn't even buy the 3rd party Cell. However I'm more interested in StarSaber so want to prepare for it.



