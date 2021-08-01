Re: FFF 8/13/21 ? New Studio Series 86 Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!

perceptor is 4th quarter eta, the other two are 1st quarter 2022, according to a3u link while dorkside says jan-april 2022. TSM says feb-april . lots of different dates, im guessing they are also guessing



List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180



Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M __________________