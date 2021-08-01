Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page FFF 8/13/21 ? New Studio Series 86 Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,981
FFF 8/13/21 ? New Studio Series 86 Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!



Hasbros Fan First Friday has wrapped up and now all the goodies are going up for Pre-Order! Check out official pics and product descriptions after the break, and then hit our sponsors below to grab your copies! SS86 Leader Coronation Starscream TFSource, Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Ages Three &#038; Up, Dorkside Toys,
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:15 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 728
Re: FFF 8/13/21 ? New Studio Series 86 Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
perceptor is 4th quarter eta, the other two are 1st quarter 2022, according to a3u link while dorkside says jan-april 2022. TSM says feb-april . lots of different dates, im guessing they are also guessing
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 01:19 PM.
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars - Quickslinger Slingshot Aerialbots Deluxe Figure NEW
Transformers
Transformers G1 God Ginrai Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Deluxe Rattrap Vintage Reissue 2021 Exclusive
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Astromech Triple Changers
Transformers
vintage 1985 TOMYJAPAN GOBOT COMMANDRONS TRANSFOMER CAR TOY MINT?
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers RID Combiner Force Optimus Prime & Strongarm MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:15 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.