Time to get radical as the clock winds down
: Cybertron is under siege. Carnivorous Insecticlones and rust worms are eating the planet. Exarchon is returned, but Megatron’s not giving up without a fight. Learn more in the iTunes Apple Books preview of Transformers issue #42, due in shops April 27th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist)
