Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #42 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,133
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #42 iTunes Preview


Time to get radical as the clock winds down: Cybertron is under siege. Carnivorous Insecticlones and rust worms are eating the planet. Exarchon is returned, but Megatron’s not giving up without a fight. Learn more in the iTunes Apple Books preview of Transformers issue #42, due in shops April 27th, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Andrew Griffith (Artist), Blacky Shepherd (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #42 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.