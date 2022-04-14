As an incoming snowy apocalypse looms over Casa de la Aksmth, Vangelus splits custody of Episode 613 between Aaron and TJ. We are still determining who gets weekends and summers, but in the meantime? Let’s talk about Transformers, Tim Curry, SUPERHERO BUMBLEBEE BATMAN, and uh… hey? Listeners? We need to talk about Titans Return’s aftermarket pricing for a minute. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW – 613 – January 31 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
