Transformers Artist Jack Lawrence to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is very happy to welcome IDW Publishing artist*Jack Lawrence*to TFcon Los Angeles 2019 for his first ever TFcon. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist of*The Transformers: Lost Light*comic book series.* He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees.*Jack Lawrence is presented by*Ages Three and Up
. LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate in TFcon USA 2019
; a 3-day colossal Transformers event to celebrate » Continue Reading.
