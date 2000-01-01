Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:27 PM
Trailcutter
that guy
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 17
Trailcutters sales thread
After a long while Ive decided to sell off some of my older figures. Some have some basic wear like minor paint chipping and loose ball joints/friction hinges, just DM me about the figure youre interested in and Ill provide a full rundown of condition. Shipping is preferred but if you live in Calgary, pick ups/meets are fine. All prices are negotiable.

Alternators
- Sideswipe $30

Movie 2007
- Tankor $15
- Ultimate Bumblebee $120 OBO

ROTF
- Skids $20
- Mudflap $20
- Supreme Class Devastator $190
- Ironhide $25
- HA Bumblebee $20
- Jetfire $30

HFTD
- Ironhide (deluxe) $15

FOC
- Blast Off $20
- Vortex $15

DOTM
- Optimus Prime (mechtech voyager) $20
- Megatron $25
- Skids $15
- Ratchet (deluxe) $15
- Ultimate Optimus Prime $45

Transformers Prime
- RID Bulkhead $25
- RID Cliffjumper $20
- FE Megatron $15 (very floppy ball joints)
- Lazerclaw $15

AOE
- Evasion Mode Optimus Prime $25
- Drift (deluxe) $15
- Crosshairs $15
- Grimlock (voyager) $20

Combiner Wars
- Motormaster $30

Titans Return
- Blurr $20
- Hot Rod $20

TLK
- Optimus Prime (voyager) $20
- Megatron (voyager) $25
- Barricade $15
- Drift $15
- Slug $15

Power of the Primes
- Optimus Prime $35 (very loose ankles)
- Rodimus Prime $45

Studio Series
- Lockdown $25

3P
- Zeta Toys Arc $40

KO
- Wei Jiang Alcee $25
I spend too much money
