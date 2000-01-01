Today, 07:27 PM #1 Trailcutter that guy Join Date: Jul 2017 Location: Calgary, Alberta Posts: 17 Trailcutters sales thread After a long while Ive decided to sell off some of my older figures. Some have some basic wear like minor paint chipping and loose ball joints/friction hinges, just DM me about the figure youre interested in and Ill provide a full rundown of condition. Shipping is preferred but if you live in Calgary, pick ups/meets are fine. All prices are negotiable.



Alternators

- Sideswipe $30



Movie 2007

- Tankor $15

- Ultimate Bumblebee $120 OBO



ROTF

- Skids $20

- Mudflap $20

- Supreme Class Devastator $190

- Ironhide $25

- HA Bumblebee $20

- Jetfire $30



HFTD

- Ironhide (deluxe) $15



FOC

- Blast Off $20

- Vortex $15



DOTM

- Optimus Prime (mechtech voyager) $20

- Megatron $25

- Skids $15

- Ratchet (deluxe) $15

- Ultimate Optimus Prime $45



Transformers Prime

- RID Bulkhead $25

- RID Cliffjumper $20

- FE Megatron $15 (very floppy ball joints)

- Lazerclaw $15



AOE

- Evasion Mode Optimus Prime $25

- Drift (deluxe) $15

- Crosshairs $15

- Grimlock (voyager) $20



Combiner Wars

- Motormaster $30



Titans Return

- Blurr $20

- Hot Rod $20



TLK

- Optimus Prime (voyager) $20

- Megatron (voyager) $25

- Barricade $15

- Drift $15

- Slug $15



Power of the Primes

- Optimus Prime $35 (very loose ankles)

- Rodimus Prime $45



Studio Series

- Lockdown $25



3P

- Zeta Toys Arc $40



KO

- Wei Jiang Alcee $25 __________________

