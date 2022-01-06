Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,681

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 Packaging & Stock Photos



Thanks once again to TFW’s Jtprime17 we now have a few packaging and stock photos of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 figures! Wave 1 consists of Kickback, Skids, Dragstrip, and TFP Arcee. In the two images we’re provided we get a look at what they look like in their packaging as well as some out-of-package robot mode shots. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!



The post







More... Thanks once again to TFW’s Jtprime17 we now have a few packaging and stock photos of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 figures! Wave 1 consists of Kickback, Skids, Dragstrip, and TFP Arcee. In the two images we’re provided we get a look at what they look like in their packaging as well as some out-of-package robot mode shots. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 Packaging & Stock Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________