Thanks once again to TFW’s Jtprime17 we now have a few packaging and stock photos of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 figures! Wave 1 consists of Kickback, Skids, Dragstrip, and TFP Arcee. In the two images we’re provided we get a look at what they look like in their packaging as well as some out-of-package robot mode shots. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!
The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 Packaging & Stock Photos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...