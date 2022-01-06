Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 Packaging & Stock Photos


Thanks once again to TFW’s Jtprime17 we now have a few packaging and stock photos of the Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 figures! Wave 1 consists of Kickback, Skids, Dragstrip, and TFP Arcee. In the two images we’re provided we get a look at what they look like in their packaging as well as some out-of-package robot mode shots. Check it out after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 1 Packaging & Stock Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



