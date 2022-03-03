Via Rob Toys*on YouTube*we can share for you additional images of a production sample of the new*Yolopark Bumblebee Movie Earth Mode Optimus Prime PLAMO (Model Kit). This is a 30-cm tall Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime model kit designed after his Earth Mode as seen in the movie. The images show all the details and articulation of this amazing model kit. It’s important to notice that while you need to build the figure as any model kit all parts come pre-painted, so we have a clear look at the final look of the figure once assembled without any extra paint. We » Continue Reading.
