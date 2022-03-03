Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Figure King No. 289 Scans: Transformers Legacy, Kingdom and Premium Finish
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,946
Figure King No. 289 Scans: Transformers Legacy, Kingdom and Premium Finish


Via*??????? on Facebook*we have images the latest*Figure King Magazine. Issue #289 features some new images of Transformers Legacy, Kingdom and Premium Finish*releases for the Japanese market. This month we have only 4 pages of Transformers content: Transformers Legacy Wave 1 For July 2022 ?*Transformers Legacy makes its debut in Japan with*TL-01 Skids (featured in one single page), TL-02 Dragstrip and TL-03 Autobot Bulkhead. As usual, no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts. Kingdom &#038; Generations Selects Releases For July 2022 ?*KD-21 Blaster &#038; Eject is the only regular Wave 14 retail release while KD EX-17 Hot Rod (Core &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Figure King No. 289 Scans: Transformers Legacy, Kingdom and Premium Finish appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMER ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Vintage Bandai Gobots G1 Crasher Mr-20 Porsche Figure Transformer 1983
Transformers
2008 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS REVENGE OF THE FALLEN OPTIMUS PRIME AUTOBOT- NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Mighty Jaxx Hasbro Transformers X Quiccs: Soundwave
Transformers
Vintage 1980, 1983 G1 Transformers Bombshell Decepticon Insecticons Loose Figure
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Runamuck Decepticon Battlechargers!
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Runabout Decepticon Battlechargers!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:51 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.