Via friend site and sponsor Bigbadtoystore, we have*new stock images of the new Super 7*ReAction Transformers Wave 5* These new images give us a closer look a these G1 inspired 3 3/4? tall figures with five points of articulation. This wave consists of: Grimlock (Dino mode) Arcee Reflector Prowl Each ReAction figure comes in a nice*colorful retro style backing card
. They are scheduled for release this March 2022- Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
