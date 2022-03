Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,946

Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5 New Stock Images



Via friend site and sponsor Bigbadtoystore, we have*new stock images of the new Super 7*ReAction Transformers Wave 5* These new images give us a closer look a these G1 inspired 3 3/4? tall figures with five points of articulation. This wave consists of: Grimlock (Dino mode) Arcee Reflector Prowl Each ReAction figure comes in a nice*colorful



The post







More... Via friend site and sponsor Bigbadtoystore, we have*new stock images of the new Super 7*ReAction Transformers Wave 5* These new images give us a closer look a these G1 inspired 3 3/4? tall figures with five points of articulation. This wave consists of: Grimlock (Dino mode) Arcee Reflector Prowl Each ReAction figure comes in a nice*colorful retro style backing card . They are scheduled for release this March 2022- Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Super 7 ReAction Transformers Wave 5 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________