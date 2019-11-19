Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Siege Wave 5 Micromasters Found At US Retail


Following our recent US sighting of Siege Wave 5 Deluxe, now we can confirm that Siege Wave 5 Micromasters has been also found at US Retail. 2005 Boards member*GoldDeadEnd*was able to grab Rumble*&#38;*Ratbat*(Soundwave Spy Patrol 2nd Unit) and Direct-Hit &#38;*Power Punch*(Battle Squad) at his local Target in*Tallahassee, Florida. Time to check your nearest Target store to look for some extra Micromaster power. Happy hunting!

The post Siege Wave 5 Micromasters Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
