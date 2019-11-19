Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,820

Siege Wave 5 Deluxe Crosshairs And Spinister Out In The US



Good news for Siege collectors in the US! 2005 Boards member Scypris*is giving us the heads up that the new*Siege Wave 5 Deluxe is out at US retail. This wave brings us Deluxe Crosshairs (Remold and redeco of Siege Ironhide) together with Deluxe Spinister. Both were found at Walmart in*Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Happy hunting!



