Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 Images


Via our sponsor BigBadToyStore*we can share for you our first stock images of the new*Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1. Minimates are*are block-styled miniature action figures which were originally produced in 2002 and they worked with several popular franchises. We finally have some new G1 Transformers Minimates and the first characters reveales are: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Shockwave. Each figure has been painted in a metallic color scheme to mimic the original toy release and comes packaged with weapons on a blister card. Read on for the complete product description: Transforrmers Minimates Series 1 2 inches (5.08 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Diamond Select Toys Transformers Minimates Series 1 Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
