Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,355

Imaginarium Art Ultra Magnus Statue New Images



Some new images of Imaginarium Art’s Ultra Magnus statue have been released. This statue of the Autobot City Commander is posed dynamically in front of one of Autobot City’s big guns, and has two different display options – either cradling his rifle in both arms, or standing in a commanding pose that says, “no, I CAN deal with that right now”. Those who have been following this project will also note that Imaginarium Art have listened to past criticisms about the design – no more wheels on the arms! Check out the new images attached to this post.



The post







More... Some new images of Imaginarium Art’s Ultra Magnus statue have been released. This statue of the Autobot City Commander is posed dynamically in front of one of Autobot City’s big guns, and has two different display options – either cradling his rifle in both arms, or standing in a commanding pose that says, “no, I CAN deal with that right now”. Those who have been following this project will also note that Imaginarium Art have listened to past criticisms about the design – no more wheels on the arms! Check out the new images attached to this post.The post Imaginarium Art Ultra Magnus Statue New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________