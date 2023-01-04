Via Instagram user cas_a5777
, we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Slug. Legacy: Evolution is bringing the popular Dinobots now in the Core class size and with the ability to merge into Volcanicus. Slug is the second Legacy Core Dinobot released so far together with Sludge
. Slug look like a very fun toys in both robot and dino mode which not much compromises even considering he also forms Volcanicus upper torso. About this mode, thanks to a video review of Figure Craft YouTube
*we can confirm that Volcanicus head is a » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Legacy: Evolution Core Class Dinobot Slug In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...