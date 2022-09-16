Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legacy Core Class Thundercracker In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,432
Transformers Legacy Core Class Thundercracker In-Hand Images


Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we can share for you a new set of in-hand images of the Transformers Legacy Core Class Thundercracker. Following our*first*images*of this new*redeco of the original Kingdom Core Starscream, now we have a nice set of new images showing Thundercracker next to the Core Starscream and Skywarp (this one with custom null ray cannons) in both modes and comparison shots next to other Core class toys. We still haven’t got an official confirmation of this figure but keep in mind that we had previously reported a*Lecacy Core Thundercracker listing for 2023. See &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legacy Core Class Thundercracker In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.