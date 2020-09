Whisky Tango Foxtrot Animated Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 1,551

Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Deluxe Kup In Hand Images Kup is one character where show-accuracy is really a minus, since his original design wasn't very good to begin with. I think I'll be sticking with my 2011 Generations figure. I've got issues with that one, too (it can be a pain to transform) but it's good enough to fill that slot in my collection and the new one doesn't seem to be a worthwhile replacement.

