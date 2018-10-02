Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,170

X-Transbots G1 Elita-1 Prototype



We have some more 3P projects to share with you from HobbyFree 2018 in China. This time, X-Transbots surprises us with their*G1*Elita-1 Prototype. A very interesting take on one of the most representative fembots of the franchise. Curiously, rather than a gray prototype, a pink prototype was on display. The head and body are sure cartoon-accurate, but with some noticeable kibble on her back. Sadly, the alt mode was not shown. We have no specific release date or price point at the moment, but be sure to come back for more updates in the future. Keep in mind this is



The post







More... We have some more 3P projects to share with you from HobbyFree 2018 in China. This time, X-Transbots surprises us with their*G1*Elita-1 Prototype. A very interesting take on one of the most representative fembots of the franchise. Curiously, rather than a gray prototype, a pink prototype was on display. The head and body are sure cartoon-accurate, but with some noticeable kibble on her back. Sadly, the alt mode was not shown. We have no specific release date or price point at the moment, but be sure to come back for more updates in the future. Keep in mind this is » Continue Reading. The post X-Transbots G1 Elita-1 Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.