Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page hiphoffanonymous
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:35 AM   #1
Scrapmaker
NO KO OK
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 526
hiphoffanonymous
Sold hiphoffanonymous his first toy on the forum. Paid quickly, good communication. Hope you enjoy the figure and welcome to the forum.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Looking for:
MP-01 Matrix only
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
Generations Chromia
Generations Waspinator for parts
+ More in my BST Thread
Scrapmaker is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-5 Megatron MISB - No orange plug
Transformers
X-Transbots Apollyon 3rd Party Transformer Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.